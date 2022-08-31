Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Librarian wants Aggie Folders for students

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM
By Frances Weller
Updated: 40 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The librarian at Williams Township is hoping visits to the library will help students stay organized. Charity Worley is asking for special folders through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Students visit the library weekly. Students use folders for self-checkout. A barcode is placed on the folder that the students scan,” Worley says on her DonorsChoose page. “They also use the folders to place papers or information inside the folder that they received during library time. The students come to library weekly with their home room. These folders help students stay organized.”

Ms. Worley needs $852 and she has to be fully funded to get the items. Once that happens, DonorsChoose will purchase the folders and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Worley’s project, click here.

