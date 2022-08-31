Clear the shelters wraps up with more than 400 local adoptions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the month of August WECT has participated in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign. The national program first started in 2015 and includes NBC and Telemundo stations across the country.

We had a record number of shelters and rescue groups participate this year including New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, Pender County Animal Shelter, Columbus County Animal Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue, Feline Matchmakers, Cat Adoption Team, and Operation Topcat.

Final numbers are still coming in but at last check there were 413 animals adopted from the participating shelters and rescue groups during the month of August. Since 2015 the Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than 800,000 animals find furever homes.

There is still a huge need to clear crowded animal shelters. Despite their best efforts, no shelter has zero euthanizations. Animal advocates say the best way to avoid that is spay and neuter your pets.

If you are looking for a new four legged family member we encourage you to adopt don’t shop. If you are unable to adopt please consider volunteering, fostering, or donating to a local shelter or rescue group.

Adoption numbers break down -

57- New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

153 - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

130 - Pender County Animal Shelter

13 - Columbus County Animal Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

6 - Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

21 - Feline Matchmakers

11 - Cat Adoption Team

25 - Operation Top Cat

