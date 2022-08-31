Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize from the N.C. Education Lottery, which comes out to $71,019 after tax. He picked up the prize on Tuesday, August 31.

According to a lottery release, 59-year-old Grant bought the Fabulous Fortune ticket from the May Way Company on Sunset Harbor Road. He used a penny he found on the ground to scratch off the ticket while sitting in front of the Intracoastal Waterway.

He plans to buy a Chevrolet Silverado truck and put most of the rest in savings.

