Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures

Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged in premarket trading Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a stock offering. The company plans to close about 150 namesake stores but will keep its buybuy Baby chain.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged in premarket trading after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a stock offering.

The company said it has obtained more than $500 million of new financing and was reducing 20% of its workforce. It also plans to close about 150 namesake stores but will keep its buybuy Baby chain.

The retailer said Wednesday in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it may offer, issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time. It plans to use the proceeds to pay down its debt, among other uses.

Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, has been facing lots of turbulence recently. In mid-August, shareholder activist Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc., sold his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after buying a big stake just months before and pledging to make big changes.

In June, Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO was ousted amid slumping sales and supply chain issues.

Board member Sue Gove took over as interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton. Bed Bath & Beyond hired Tritton in late 2019. He’d previously been the chief merchandising officer at Target where the more than 30 new brands he introduced were key in that company’s revitalization.

The company said that it is still searching for a permanent CEO. Chief Operating Office John Hartmann is leaving the company, and it’s eliminating that position.

Shares fell more than 19%, or $2.37 to $9.74 in premarket trading on Wednesday, after closing down more than 9%, or $1.24 to $12.11 in regular markets Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups
Terrell Pompey of Southport
Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport

Latest News

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home...
Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
People are rescued from floodwaters in Pakistan as a monsoon season has become extremely deadly.
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022