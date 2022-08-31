2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:
- A 3,000-square-foot home
- A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
- $100,000 from LendingTree
Over 104 million entries were submitted for this round of the contest, according to HGTV.
“When I did win, I thought ‘for real, this is all for me?’,” said Nadorff. “It was crazy and surreal, I was having an out of body experience. It didn’t fully click until about 30 minutes later.”
Nardorff teaches science at a middle school, stated the announcement. She and her family, including her cats and dog, are ecstatic to move into the new home.
