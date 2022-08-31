Senior Connect
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen

HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.

Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:

  • A 3,000-square-foot home
  • A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
  • $100,000 from LendingTree

Over 104 million entries were submitted for this round of the contest, according to HGTV.

“When I did win, I thought ‘for real, this is all for me?’,” said Nadorff. “It was crazy and surreal, I was having an out of body experience. It didn’t fully click until about 30 minutes later.”

Nardorff teaches science at a middle school, stated the announcement. She and her family, including her cats and dog, are ecstatic to move into the new home.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

