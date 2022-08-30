Senior Connect
WPD investigating early morning train incident

The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30.(NBC12)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30.

Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 63-year-old female laying next to the railroad tracks with “severe” injuries to both legs. Per the report, she was transported to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

As of this time, WPD stated that the female is in stable condition. They are currently investigating this incident with the aid of CSX Police.

The Wilmington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message with the keyword “WPDNC” to 847411. The public may also use the Tip 411 app to report any information.

