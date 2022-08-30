Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Friday night, August 26. Southport-man Terrell Pompey has been charged in connection to the stabbing.

Southport police write that they responded to a report of a fight involving several people at 1000 Pickerell Drive. On the way, they heard that someone may have been stabbed. They found people in the parking lot of an apartment complex and were told that the stabbing victim was driven to the Dosher Memorial Hospital. From there, the victim was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Trauma Center; they are now listed in stable condition.

“Terrell Jamal Pompey, 33, of Southport was charged Tuesday with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and disorderly conduct. Pompey turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Brunswick County Detention Center in Bolivia. Pompey is held under 75,000.00 bond,” said the Southport Police Department in a press release.

