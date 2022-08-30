Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport

Terrell Pompey of Southport
Terrell Pompey of Southport(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Friday night, August 26. Southport-man Terrell Pompey has been charged in connection to the stabbing.

Southport police write that they responded to a report of a fight involving several people at 1000 Pickerell Drive. On the way, they heard that someone may have been stabbed. They found people in the parking lot of an apartment complex and were told that the stabbing victim was driven to the Dosher Memorial Hospital. From there, the victim was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Trauma Center; they are now listed in stable condition.

“Terrell Jamal Pompey, 33, of Southport was charged Tuesday with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and disorderly conduct. Pompey turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Brunswick County Detention Center in Bolivia. Pompey is held under 75,000.00 bond,” said the Southport Police Department in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.
Cary mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer

Latest News

North Brunswick High School
Back to School 2022: Brunswick County Schools seeks to handle growth, improve classroom culture
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
Novant Health to hold hiring fair for professional and non-clinical positions
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants journals for her elementary school students
Bailey the therapy dog relaxes at the Barbee Library
Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brusnwick County Library