State Parks and Recreation funding to help extend greenway in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw was one of several local projects approved for grants by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority on August 26. That $443,408 in state funding will go towards adding another two miles to the Osgood Canal Greenway and Urban Trail that runs through Burgaw.

While the town received funding from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to build Phase I of the trail back in 2008, the proposed Phase II that was developed in 2015 ended up delayed for several years. However, the town writes, they were able to update and adopt a new version earlier this year.

The PARTF requires a local match, so the total comes out to $886,816 when including the town’s contribution to the project.

The current Osgood Canal Greenway runs past the Historic Burgaw Train Depot, Cape Fear Community College Burgaw Center and C.F. Pope Elementary School. The Phase II extension will connect to the existing loop to cover more of the town’s west side. Planned amenities include picnic areas, a turf sprint track and an ADA-accessible gaga ball pit.

“We are thrilled to see these improvements coming to the west side of town,” said Parks and Recreation Director Cody Suggs in the announcement. “This project has been a long-standing effort from our staff and Board of Commissioners to provide equal recreation amenities for all citizens.”

