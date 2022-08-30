Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officials: 17-year-old killed, 6 others injured after semi rear-ends bus carrying students

A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon,...
A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon, when it was struck by a semi truck east of Holbrook.(Falonna Ashley)
By Peter Valencia, Andrew McMunn and AZFamily Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERS, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl is dead and six others are injured after a school shuttle van carrying 23 people was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Arizona Sunday morning, according to authorities.

State troopers responded to the crash which occurred near Sanders on I-40 around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said traffic had slowed in the area after a rollover crash that morning. They said the school bus was slowing down when the semi-truck rear-ended it. The bus was pushed into a van directly in front of it and created a three-car pile up, according to AZFamily.

Police identified the teen girl as Kiarra Alma Gordon, a student at Holbrook Indian School, and said she died from her injuries in the crash. Officials said three others on the school van were hurt, but not seriously.

School officials said six students were treated at a hospital in Flagstaff. Three were released Monday while the other three remain hospitalized in stable condition. The school said trauma therapy counselors and chaplains are assisting students and staff.

The students were heading to Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation, for a field trip when the accident took place.

The school released a statement on Facebook following the incident which said it was “a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community” and that their concerns were now for their parents and families as they all work to grieve the events.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Kiarra’s family has established a memorial fund for her. The details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.
Cary mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence

Latest News

FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
Ms. Dippel of West Columbus School would like to purchase math centers and flexible seating for...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Kindergarten teacher wants math centers and flexible seating for her young students
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem