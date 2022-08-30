Senior Connect
Novant Health to hold hiring fair for professional and non-clinical positions

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event at the New Hanover NCWorks Career Center on Wednesday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair is for non-clinical and professional positions alike and will have on-the-spot interviews. Per a Novant Health and NCWorks release, positions include:

“Food Service and Nutrition (Day and Evening Shifts) - Dining Associates - Cafeteria Associates II, II - Cooks - Material Management Associates (Day and Evening shifts) - Patient Access Technician (Day, Mid-shift, Night shifts) - Environmental Service Associate (Day, Evening, Night shifts) - Patient Transporter (Day, Evening, Night shifts) - Security Officers (Day, Mid-shift, Night shifts) and many, many more!!”

To register or learn more, you can contact NCWorks at 910-251-5777 or ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com.

