Leland Fire/Rescue saves 3 pets from Mallory Creek fire

Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29.
Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29.(Leland Fire/Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29. Per their announcement, no signs of a fire were visible on arrival.

When additional crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke within the building and the situation was upgraded to a working fire, per the report.

Leland Fire/Rescue stated that the fire was brought under control in seven minutes. During which, two cats and a bearded dragon were safely removed from the home.

