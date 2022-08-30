Leland Fire/Rescue saves 3 pets from Mallory Creek fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29. Per their announcement, no signs of a fire were visible on arrival.

When additional crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke within the building and the situation was upgraded to a working fire, per the report.

Leland Fire/Rescue stated that the fire was brought under control in seven minutes. During which, two cats and a bearded dragon were safely removed from the home.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.