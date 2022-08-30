First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 30% for Tuesday, 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.

In the tropics: an extraordinarily quiet August is ending with an uptick of Atlantic activity. The National Hurricane Center has identified several nonthreatening disturbances and one potentially more significant player called Invest 91-L. Conditions appear somewhat favorable for 91-L to organize as it churns in the general direction of the Bahamas through Labor Day. Trust your First Alert Weather Team to monitor this feature closely and alert you in case an actual, definable threat emerges. September is, statistically, the most active month for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin.

