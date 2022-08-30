Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants journals for her elementary school students

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Williams Township in Whiteville is hoping to enhance her students’ creativity this year but she needs help. Victoria Gore is hoping to purchase journals for her class through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My Donors Choose project is Read It, Write it, Share it,” Gore said. “Please help me expose my students to a variety of ways to express themselves through creative writing, speaking and presenting. These journals will provide them with the opportunity to do just that.”

Gore needs $416. She has to be fully funded to receive the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the journals and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. Gore, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.
Cary mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer

Latest News

Bailey the therapy dog relaxes at the Barbee Library
Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brusnwick County Library
Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was...
CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.
Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29.
Leland Fire/Rescue saves 3 pets from Mallory Creek fire
Clear the Shelter: Energetic puppy needs a fur-ever family
Clear the Shelter: Energetic puppy needs a fur-ever family