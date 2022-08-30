COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants journals for her elementary school students

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Williams Township in Whiteville is hoping to enhance her students’ creativity this year but she needs help. Victoria Gore is hoping to purchase journals for her class through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My Donors Choose project is Read It, Write it, Share it,” Gore said. “Please help me expose my students to a variety of ways to express themselves through creative writing, speaking and presenting. These journals will provide them with the opportunity to do just that.”

Gore needs $416. She has to be fully funded to receive the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the journals and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. Gore, click here.

