Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brusnwick County Library

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Children can read to a therapy dog during the Books for Bailey events at two Brunswick County libraries during the next few months.

“Bailey has a way of bringing a smile to everyone who sees her,” said owner Tricia Robertson in a press release. “She is always ready to be petted, which has its own way of making someone feel good. Whether someone feels sad, hurting, lonely, or depressed, they always feel better after spending a few moments with her.”

Bailey is a 9-year-old therapy dog who has previously worked in libraries, assisted living facilities, hospitals and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Any children who participate in one of the 20-minute Read to a Dog sessions will receive a sticker. The library writes that the program can help improve a child’s confidence and literacy skills in a comforting environment.

Though the program is aimed at children between five to ten years old, children of any age can register as long as they can read independently.

Call 910-278-4283 to register for the following dates for the Barbee Library at 8200 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC:

Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Call 910-457-6237 to register for the following dates for the Harper Library at 109 West Moore Street, Southport, NC:

Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

