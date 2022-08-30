CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org.

Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:

Academic quality

NCLEX-RN exam performance

Affordability

Overall reputation of the school

“We are proud to be recognized by NursingProcess.org for the accomplishments of our Associate Degree Nursing program,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Our outstanding nursing faculty is focused on quality education and student success. The success of our students illustrates the commitment CFCC has to equip students eager to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

For more information about the decision, please visit NursingProcess.org.

