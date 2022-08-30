Senior Connect
CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.

Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was...
Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org.(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org.

Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:

  • Academic quality
  • NCLEX-RN exam performance
  • Affordability
  • Overall reputation of the school

“We are proud to be recognized by NursingProcess.org for the accomplishments of our Associate Degree Nursing program,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Our outstanding nursing faculty is focused on quality education and student success. The success of our students illustrates the commitment CFCC has to equip students eager to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

For more information about the decision, please visit NursingProcess.org.

