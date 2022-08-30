Carolina, Kure Beaches to host blood drive

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area has announced a blood drive for Carolina and Kure Beaches. The Pleasure Island blood drive will take place Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center at 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.

Per the Red Cross, those who donate will receive a $10 e-gift card. In addition, donors will automatically be entered into a drawing to win free gasoline for a year.

Those wishing to participate can make an appointment through the Red Cross’ website by using the sponsor code “Pleasure Island.” Per the announcement, appointments may also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area stated that donors must bring their I.D. and are encouraged to be well hydrated.

