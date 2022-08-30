80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.

It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that street signs were stolen from the Eastover area through the Wade-Stedman area between Aug. 12-13. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections across the county.

The sheriff’s office said the county sign shop has replaced all the stolen signs from the reported locations.

If you live near these intersections, deputies are asking residents to check their surveillance or doorbell cameras. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact Property Crimes Detective R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

