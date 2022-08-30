Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this...
More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month.(KLTV)
By Judith Retana
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.

It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that street signs were stolen from the Eastover area through the Wade-Stedman area between Aug. 12-13. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections across the county.

The sheriff’s office said the county sign shop has replaced all the stolen signs from the reported locations.

If you live near these intersections, deputies are asking residents to check their surveillance or doorbell cameras. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact Property Crimes Detective R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.
Cary mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer

Latest News

Being prepared before a storm hits can make all the difference in what happens in the aftermath...
Duke Energy invests in smart grid technology, devices to stay storm ready
American Airlines and Frontier Airlines airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CLT Airport ranked #2 in country for highest airfare increase during first part of 2022
Ms. Dippel of West Columbus School would like to purchase math centers and flexible seating for...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Kindergarten teacher wants math centers and flexible seating for her young students
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway