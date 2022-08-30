Senior Connect
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night.

Police say a 4-year-old was shot around 6:48 p.m. on Wallace Road.

Medic transported the child to the hospital and they are currently undergoing surgery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More information will be provided when available.

