$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas found more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of baby wipes on Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.

A CBP officer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge stopped a tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of baby wipes for secondary inspection. Drug-sniffing dogs then made the discovery of 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling 1,532 pounds.

CBP seized the drugs. The incident is under investigation.

