Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28.

Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.

Teams in hazmat suits responded to the scene and sealed the drugs to be moved. One of the people who was arrested was also showing symptoms, so he was taken to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center for treatment.

After being released by the hospital, the man was driven to the local detention center by an officer. But on Route 17, the officer began to feel sick and called for assistance. An ambulance took the officer right back to the Brunswick Medical Center, this time for treatment.

Another officer picked up and brought the man at Route 17 to the Brunswick County Detention Center. After dropping him off, the officer started feeling sick and was moved to the hospital for secondary narcotics exposure.

SBPD says that the officers have been released, and that the State Bureau of Investigation will test the drugs.

