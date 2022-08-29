Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced that they have received Heart...
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Aug. 29 that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology.

Per the announcement, Novant NHRMC is among only three in North Carolina to receive this accreditation. Among the requirements for accreditation, a hospital must demonstrate its ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care and transitional care.

“We are proud of the entire heart failure team, led by Dr. John Rommel and Rachel Hayworth, for working tirelessly to earn this accreditation for the care we provide our patients across southeastern North Carolina,” said Dr. William Smith, Coastal region clinical physician executive for the Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute.

This accreditation will stay effective through 2025.

For more information, please visit the American College of Cardiology website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Val D’Auvray
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign

Latest News

Clear the Shelters: Meet Jellybean!
Clear the Shelters: Meet Jellybean!
The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor...
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has...
Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City
Clear the Shelters: Feline Matchmakers rescue group has kittens looking for new homes
Clear the Shelters: Feline Matchmakers rescue group has kittens looking for new homes