Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Aug. 29 that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology.

Per the announcement, Novant NHRMC is among only three in North Carolina to receive this accreditation. Among the requirements for accreditation, a hospital must demonstrate its ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care and transitional care.

“We are proud of the entire heart failure team, led by Dr. John Rommel and Rachel Hayworth, for working tirelessly to earn this accreditation for the care we provide our patients across southeastern North Carolina,” said Dr. William Smith, Coastal region clinical physician executive for the Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute.

This accreditation will stay effective through 2025.

