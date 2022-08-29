Senior Connect
New Hanover County Fire Marshal investigating fire at Boone Ln.

New Hanover County Fire Marshals investigate fire at Boone Ln.
New Hanover County Fire Marshals investigate fire at Boone Ln.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A structure fire was put out by New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department at the residence on 1101 Boone Ln. this afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

