New Hanover County Fire Marshal investigating fire at Boone Ln.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A structure fire was put out by New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department at the residence on 1101 Boone Ln. this afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.