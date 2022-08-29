Senior Connect
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters

The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Movie tickets will be available for $3 at any time in any format on Saturday, September 3 for “National Cinema Day” at participating theaters nationwide.

Locally, you can take advantage of this deal at:

  • The Pointe 14 - 2223 Blockbuster Road, Wilmington, NC 28412 - Buy tickets*
  • AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16 - 111 Cinema Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403 - Buy tickets
  • Regal Mayfaire - 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405 - Buy Tickets

The day was created by the National Association of Theater Owners’ non-profit group, The Cinema Foundation. Since the Labor Day weekend is typically slow, especially this year, theaters are hoping to bring more people to the box office.

You can look up other participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.

*Showtimes for the Pointe 14 on Saturday are not listed as of Monday, August 29, but a member of the theater confirmed that they will be participating in the event.

