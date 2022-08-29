Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household...
The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Val D’Auvray
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus Saturday, a day after the match. The fan...
Duke volleyball player: BYU was slow to respond to racial slurs at game
The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor...
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near...
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit