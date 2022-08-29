Local projects receive $3.8 million in Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over $3.8 million in funding will go towards parks and recreation projects in the local area thanks to approvals by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday, August 29.

The up-to $500,000 grants come from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which is managed by the Parks and Rec. Authority. Recipients of the funds are required to contribute at least a matching amount to the project. Recipients include:

Wrightsville Beach Park Facility Improvements, $397,538

Hampstead Kiwanis Park Phase 4, $500,000

Central Pender Park Development, $500,000

Osgood Canal Greenway - West Side Development in Burgaw, $443,408

Holden Beach Pier, $500,000

Majestic Oaks Land Acquisition in Sunset Beach, $500,000

Calabash Waterfront Park, $500,000

Brunswick Riverwalk Extension in Belville, $500,000

“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Cooper said in a press release. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”

As of this round of awards, the Parks and Rec. Trust Fund has given over 1,000 grants.

