Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary

The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary.(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.

Officially incorporated on Sept. 12, 1989, the Town of Leland will celebrate with a variety of family-friendly activities. Per the announcement, the event will include:

  • Live music from Masonboro Sound, Gump Fiction and Carolina Casuals
  • Carnival rides, including swings and a carousel
  • Food trucks
  • Fireworks
  • Lawn games
  • The Leland Express Train

The town stated that attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers to set up a picnic on the lawn. Pets, however, will not be allowed.

Admission and parking will be free, per the town’s release. Parking will be available at North Brunswick High School at 114 Scorpion Drive NE. Shuttles will be used to transport attendees to and from the event site.

Accessible parking will be located at the Leland Library/Brunswick Center at Leland, located at 487 Village Road NE., per the announcement.

Town Hall Drive will be closed Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for the celebration. Old Fayetteville Road will also be closed from 8:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks display.

For more information, please visit the Town of Leland’s website.

