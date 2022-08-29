Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State and local officials are once again reiterating that residents should never drink and drive.

From Monday, August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.

People charged with DWI can lose their license and pay thousands of dollars in court fees.

Law enforcement spoke about the importance of being safe and responsible on the roads.

“Having a designated driver is important because the accident isn’t the only one that just impacts the driver of the vehicle,” Lt. Eric Griffin with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said. “Families also have to deal with the loss and tragedy of someone making the decision to drink and drive. That will impact them for years to come.”

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program says 423 people died on North Carolina roads due to alcohol-related crashes in 2021, including 15 during the Labor Day Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign period.

Those 423 traffic-related deaths were the most in North Carolina since 1973.

