Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket

A vest to shield astronauts from radiation will be tested during the Artemis 1 mission. (Source: CNN/NASA/@DLR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A fuel leak interrupted NASA’s launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.

Launch controllers halted the tanking operation, which already was running an hour late because of thunderstorms offshore. They slowly resumed the process to confirm that it was, indeed, a hydrogen fuel leak and not faulty sensors, but alarms forced another temporary pause as precious minutes in the countdown ticked away.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is the most powerful ever built my NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

This test flight, if successful, would put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

No astronauts were inside the Orion capsule atop the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Instead, three test dummies were strapped in for the lunar-orbiting mission, expected to last six weeks.

Even with no one on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Orlando with her husband, but had yet to make the hourlong drive to Cape Canaveral for the planned liftoff.

The next launch attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.

Hydrogen fuel leaks marred NASA’s countdown test back in April, prompting a slew of repairs. The demo was repeated with more success in June, but that, too, experienced some leakage. Managers said they would not know for certain whether the fixes were good until attempting to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold fuel on Monday.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication issue involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between Launch Control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Although the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it occurred before committing to launch.

This first flight of NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister, is years overdue. Repeated delays have led to billions in budget overruns; this demo alone costs $4.1 billion.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. NASA is targeting the moon’s south pole.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 through 1972, with stays of no more than a few days. NASA is looking to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts rotating in and out for weeks at a time. The next step would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
Val D’Auvray
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

Latest News

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of more shelling around nuclear plant
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN watchdog: Mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old man, is being held on a number of felony charges.
Suspect in woman's abduction arrested after police chase