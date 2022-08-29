Former UNCW history professor to speak at Pender County Library

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. will hold a presentation at the Pender County Main Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m.

Fonvielle is a historian with a keen interest in the history of the American Civil War, North Carolina and the Cape Fear region.

His most recent book, and Tuesday’s presentation, explore the ways that the region’s legends have been told and retold over hundreds of years. Though an element of truth remains, details shift in and out of focus depending on the telling.

Before “Curious Tales from Old Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear: The Truth Behind the Legends,” Fonvielle wrote “The Wilmington Campaign: Last Rays of Departing Hope,” and “Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear: An Illustrated History.”

Fonvielle earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology at UNCW, a master’s in American History at East Carolina University and a Ph.D from the University of South Carolina. He was appointed to the N.C. Historical Commission in 2014 and retired from UNCW in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.