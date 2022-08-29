Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics stirring as August hands off to September

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 28, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a front slowly grinds into the Cape Fear Region this week, seasonably high late summer moisture levels will manifest in shower and storm chances of 50% Monday, 40% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, and 20% Friday. From this vantage point, Labor Day weekend appears likely to have more sun than storms. Through the period, expect daily high temperatures in the toasty middle 80s through lower 90s and nightly lows mainly in the lower half of the 70s.

In the tropics: an extraordinarily quiet August is ending with an uptick of Atlantic activity. The National Hurricane Center has identified several nonthreatening disturbances and one potentially more significant player called Invest 91-L. Conditions appear somewhat favorable for 91-L to organize as it churns in the general direction of the Bahamas through Labor Day. Trust your First Alert Weather Team to monitor this feature closely and alert you in case an actual, definable threat emerges.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to and even past Labor Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

