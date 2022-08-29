First Alert Forecast: tropics stirring as August hands off to September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a front slowly grinds into the Cape Fear Region this week, seasonably high late summer moisture levels will manifest in shower and storm chances of 50% Monday, 40% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, and 20% Friday. From this vantage point, Labor Day weekend appears likely to have more sun than storms. Through the period, expect daily high temperatures in the toasty middle 80s through lower 90s and nightly lows mainly in the lower half of the 70s.

In the tropics: an extraordinarily quiet August is ending with an uptick of Atlantic activity. The National Hurricane Center has identified several nonthreatening disturbances and one potentially more significant player called Invest 91-L. Conditions appear somewhat favorable for 91-L to organize as it churns in the general direction of the Bahamas through Labor Day. Trust your First Alert Weather Team to monitor this feature closely and alert you in case an actual, definable threat emerges.

