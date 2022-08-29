Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Enfield residents find racist letters days after Confederate monument was taken down by mayor

Enfield residents say they found these letters days after the town's mayor posted a video of a...
Enfield residents say they found these letters days after the town's mayor posted a video of a Confederate monument being torn down.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Days after Enfield’s mayor, Mondale Robinson posted a video of a Confederate monument being taken down in a town park, residents say they’ve found racist letters in their driveways.

As WRAL reports, the paper called on Enfield’s white residents to stand up after someone “stomped” on their white heritage.

“What will you do? Don’t let them get away with anything,” the letter reads.

Town commissioners voted to have the monument removed, but the newly-elected mayor said by tearing down the monument, he was saving the town money in the long run.

An SBI spokeswoman told WITN News that their investigation began at the request of the police chief and the district attorney.

Karen Richardson received one of those letters over the weekend and told WRAL that she will not be scared.

“I’m never going to feel like I have to be afraid to live in this town,” said Richardson. “I’ve been living in this town for 54 years.”

Richardson said she called Mayor Robinson to inform him about the letter.

“I thought it was very ugly and wicked,” she said.

The letter also listed a website, which doesn’t exist, and a non-working phone number.

“This is my home. I never feel intimidated from anybody if God be for me who should I be afraid of,” said Richardson.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
Val D’Auvray
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign

Latest News

Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer
The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
Clear the Shelters: Meet Jellybean!
Clear the Shelters: Meet Jellybean!
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced that they have received Heart...
Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation