Emergency boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued an emergency boil water advisory on Aug. 29 for approximately 80 residents in the Channel Haven community.

Per CFPUA, the following addresses are affected as of this time:

101-201 Mohican Trail

4604, 4606, 4609, 4614, 4641 and 4701 Masonboro Loop Road

According to their report, CFPUA stated that crews are responding to a water main leak. Residents at the stated addresses may experience low to no water pressure as crews repair the main.

Low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and bacteria in the water system. Per CFPUA, affected customers should boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption.

Per the report, consumption includes:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Food preparation

Food washing

Pet consumption

Baby formula preparation

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority stated that customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

For more information, please visit the CFPUA website.

