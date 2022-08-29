Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Emergency boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued an emergency boil water advisory on Aug. 29 for...
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued an emergency boil water advisory on Aug. 29 for approximately 80 residents in the Channel Haven community.(WCJB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued an emergency boil water advisory on Aug. 29 for approximately 80 residents in the Channel Haven community.

Per CFPUA, the following addresses are affected as of this time:

  • 101-201 Mohican Trail
  • 4604, 4606, 4609, 4614, 4641 and 4701 Masonboro Loop Road

According to their report, CFPUA stated that crews are responding to a water main leak. Residents at the stated addresses may experience low to no water pressure as crews repair the main.

Low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and bacteria in the water system. Per CFPUA, affected customers should boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption.

Per the report, consumption includes:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making ice
  • Food preparation
  • Food washing
  • Pet consumption
  • Baby formula preparation

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority stated that customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

For more information, please visit the CFPUA website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
Val D’Auvray
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

Latest News

A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
WPD: Horse injured after drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police officer
WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no...
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray