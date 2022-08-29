Duke Energy shares hurricane preparedness plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When you think of hurricane preparedness, chances are you think of where your family will go in case of evacuation, boarding up windows, or how to save as much food as possible from your refrigerator if the power goes out.

Duke Energy officials met with community leaders from across the Cape Fear on Monday to go over the precautions they take ahead of a storm.

Duke Energy has its own meteorologists that are constantly tracking storm systems. They not only look at when and where they’ll hit but how much damage it could bring to that area’s power grid. That may lead the company to pull resources from other areas to make sure they’re ready for a worst-case scenario.

There have also been investments in new utility poles and facilities that can better withstand whatever heads our way.

Of course, it’s impossible to be sure exactly how bad a storm will be for one area but it appears Duke Energy is doing what it can to make sure they are ready if we see a hurricane this year.

