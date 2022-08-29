Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Kindergarten teacher wants math centers and flexible seating for her young students

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As students and teachers head back to school, WECT is returning to its Community Classroom. Each night during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2, WECT will feature a DonorsChoose project from an area school. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school project.

Anna Dippel of West Columbus School (formerly Cerro Gordo Elementary) is hoping to raise enough money to purchase math centers and flexible seating for her students. She needs $959 to purchase the items.

“This will help to keep my students engaged in small groups and will also be something that they truly enjoy doing,” she said on her Donors Choose page. “I want to really have lots of different ways for my students to learn how to count, add, write their numbers and identify their numbers in my classroom! Flexible seating is also so important for these kiddos because we all know a 5-year-old has a lot of energy and having flexible seating will help them to still be able to move and be a kid, but also while doing this they can still learn!”

Dippel’s project has to be fully funded before she can receive the items. Once she’s fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the math centers and flexible seating and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Dippel’s DonorsChoose project, click here.

