CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as...
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Suspects who were trying to steal a utility trailer fired a gun at the victim who was following them Saturday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said a man reported that a 16-foot utility trailer had been taken from his residence on Rough and Ready Road. The victim then followed the two suspects as they drove away with the trailer.

“The suspects fired a weapon at the victim while he was following them,” the CCSO spokesperson said. “The suspects unattached the trailer leaving it on the roadway. The suspect wrecked in the vicinity of Frank Norris Rd. Both suspects fled the vehicle on foot. A shotgun was located. The vehicle the suspects were driving was reported as stolen from S.C.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

