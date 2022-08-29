Senior Connect
Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City

The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun.

Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.

“After a hard-fought battle, we are finally one step closer to seeing our project begin,” said Mayor Doug Medlin. “We are also thankful to North Topsail Beach for working along with us as they were seeking deauthorization which allows us to move forward. Since they declined the project, we can now move on with our part.”

Moving forward, the USACE will conduct a General Re-evaluation Report to determine the scope of the project and the economics for the town. Per the report, once this step is complete, easement acquisitions and the signing of a project partnership between Surf City and USACE will be the next steps before construction can begin.

As of this time, the Town of Surf City expects the project to be completed sometime in 2024. Per the release, the federal project will increase the amount of sand on Surf City beaches through the construction of a new dune.

For more information, please visit the Town of Surf City’s website.

