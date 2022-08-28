WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver

Senior Connect
A Wilmington police officer was riding Elton on Front Street when a woman allegedly struck them with her vehicle.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning.

A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.

Luckily, the officer wasn’t injured but Elton’s left leg was hurt in the incident. Thankfully, he’s still able to walk but will remain off-duty while he recovers.

Alexis Williamson, 24, was arrested after the accident. She’s charged with DWI, improper passing and failure to reduce speed. Williamson was given a $3,000 bond.

WPD says veterinarians gave Elton aspirin and he will undergo hydrotherapy to recover.

