First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances wrap up the final weekend of August

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Aug. 27, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late next week.

Pop-up shower and storm chances will tick up a bit on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Monday and Tuesday with lower rain odds returning by midweek.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now tracking four tropical waves in the Atlantic. A strong tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic now has a medium chance of development over the next three to five days. Two other disturbances, one in the Caribbean and another getting ready to move off the African coast, have low development odds. Finally, a new tropical wave has formed east of Bermuda, it too has a low chance of development over the next five days. So, for yet another day, the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Catch more specifics in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Will Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? Remember, wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

