College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
By KMIZ Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Missouri prosecutor has charged a suspect after the fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player.

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his roommate, Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Evans was an offensive lineman for CMU’s football team.

The team held a moment of silence during Saturday’s football game in honor of Evans. A group of students also held a fundraiser outside the entrance to the game to help raise money for his funeral expenses.

Police responded Thursday night to a home in Fayette on a report of a shooting and found Evans’ body inside the residence’s door.

A witness said Taylor admitted to the shooting.

When Taylor returned to the residence, he was taken into custody, according to a probable cause statement.

In a police interview, Taylor said that he and Evans had not been getting along for over a month and that Taylor felt Evans had been disrespecting him on numerous occasions, the statement said.

Police say an argument turned into a confrontation in which Taylor shot Evans twice.

CMU Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics Joe Parisi said Taylor was a former student trying to get readmission to the school. Both he and Evans are from Memphis, Tennessee.

Taylor will be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KMIZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

