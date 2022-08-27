WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after Williamson’s car hit a mounted unit officer and 19-year-old horse named Elton, who sustained an injury to his leg. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

“Our animal programs have been in existence for more than 30 years and we currently have eight dedicated to serving alongside our human officers including the K9 and Mounted Units,” the news release states. “They assume the same risks and many of the same challenges as their partners. The individual who hit Elton was driving under the influence and was twice the legal limit. We are thankful that the human officer was not injured and we are praying for a quick recovery for our hard-working horse, Elton. We are ensuring he receives the best medical care and at the latest check, Elton is able to put weight on his injured leg. This incredible Percheron has been with us for 16 years and we are grateful for his continued service.”

Williamson, was arrested and has been charged with DWI, Improper Passing, and Failure to Reduce Speed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.