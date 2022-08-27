Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign

The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers...
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.(Ocean Isle Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.

The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11.

Booze It & Lose It is designed to prevent drivers from receiving DWI charges, thousands of dollars in court cost, or deaths by increasing awareness of the dangers and the consequences of drinking and driving.

According to the NCDOT, more than 9,000 people have lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina since 1994 when Booze It & Lose It was created.

