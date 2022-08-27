First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Nighttime readings will settle into the 70s; a few lucky inland backyards may briefly ping the upper 60s for a time or two.

Odds for pop-up showers and storms will stay consistent in the days ahead but, as the weekend approaches, noting some specifics may be a worthy exercise. Those chances are on the lower end: 20-30% over the weekend through the 31st.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to note low development odds on two disturbances through five days. One disturbance will chug into the Caribbean Sea shortly and another is yet very far east, near Africa. So, for yet another day, the Carolinas face no definable threats.

