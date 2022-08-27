Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions for the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 26, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Nighttime readings will settle into the 70s; a few lucky inland backyards may briefly ping the upper 60s for a time or two.

Odds for pop-up showers and storms will stay consistent in the days ahead but, as the weekend approaches, noting some specifics may be a worthy exercise. Those chances are on the lower end: 20-30% over the weekend through the 31st.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to note low development odds on two disturbances through five days. One disturbance will chug into the Caribbean Sea shortly and another is yet very far east, near Africa. So, for yet another day, the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Catch more specifics in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Will Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? Remember, wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
Power outage in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
Walter Gray was charged with Going Armed to the Terror of People, Breaking or Entering Attempt,...
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

Latest News

Weekend forecast is trending pretty good. Watch out for rip currents along the coast.
First Alert Forecast: classic late-August weekend ahead
Weekend forecast is trending pretty good. Watch out for rip currents along the coast.
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: rain chances tick up for last weekend of August
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2