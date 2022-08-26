WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.

“A male subject, 65-year-old Walter Gray, approached a WPD officer and pointed a firearm at her while she was in her patrol car,” the new release states. “The officer got out and unholstered her service weapon while giving the suspect commands to drop the gun. He complied, threw the gun down, and laid down on the ground. Gray was immediately taken into custody. A search of the suspect’s residence revealed multiple shell casings, live rounds, and four firearms.”

Gray was charged with Assault with a Firearm on a Law Enforcement Officer, Going Armed to the Terror of People, Breaking or Entering Attempt, and Discharging a Firearm in a Reckless Manner.

