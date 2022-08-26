Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.

“I, along with senior prosecutors, met with several detectives to analyze all of the evidence and to review the medical examiner’s report,” said New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David in the statement from August 26. “We are in unanimous agreement that Mr. D’Auvray’s injuries are consistent with trauma that occurred following a fall and not the result of criminal conduct. My office is clearing this case with a finding of accidental death.”

D’Auvray was found on the property of Tru Colors Brewing on April 18th with a wound to the head. Just a week before, his father put out a missing persons report for him. Camera footage obtained by WECT depicts an encounter with WPD officers and D’Auvray the day before his death.

