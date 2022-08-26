Senior Connect
Trinity United Methodist Church to host back-to-school ‘Backpack Block Party’ for NHHS, WMS students

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trinity United Methodist Church announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school event on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The “Backpack Block Party” will take place at 1403 Market St. between the church and New Hanover High School.

Per the release, N. 14th St. between Market St. and Princess St. will be blocked off for this event.

350 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to New Hanover High School and Williston Middle School students, per Trinity UMC. The church has stated that students must be present to receive the supplies. In addition, there will be:

  • Free food, including hot dogs, ice cream provided by the Wilmington Police Department and slushies provided by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
  • Free haircuts for students provided by Great Clips
  • Live music
  • Community resource booths

For more information, please contact:

  • Robert Jenkins at (910) 512-3185
  • Jennifer Wilson at (910) 616-2856
  • Brock Meyer at (919) 606-6350
