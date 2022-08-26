Trinity United Methodist Church to host back-to-school ‘Backpack Block Party’ for NHHS, WMS students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trinity United Methodist Church announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school event on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The “Backpack Block Party” will take place at 1403 Market St. between the church and New Hanover High School.

Per the release, N. 14th St. between Market St. and Princess St. will be blocked off for this event.

350 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to New Hanover High School and Williston Middle School students, per Trinity UMC. The church has stated that students must be present to receive the supplies. In addition, there will be:

Free food, including hot dogs, ice cream provided by the Wilmington Police Department and slushies provided by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Free haircuts for students provided by Great Clips

Live music

Community resource booths

For more information, please contact:

Robert Jenkins at (910) 512-3185

Jennifer Wilson at (910) 616-2856

Brock Meyer at (919) 606-6350

