Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration...
FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties.

The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed.

Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.

Halo refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the new name for the mountain in December.

The mountain is located within the Umpqua National Forest and is more than 4,000 feet tall.

According to a name change proposal form on the board’s website, the mountain was originally named for a nearby town called Swastika, which took its name from a cattle ranch where the owner branded his cattle with the symbol before it was used by the Nazis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Candice Amber Diaz died on August 25, one day after she was declared missing by the Brunswick...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to...
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
Derek Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb, where...
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen to serve time in George Floyd killing
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus