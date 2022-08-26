Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend.

According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.

The citation states that Medlin caused damage of $1,000 or more to a 2012 Honda Civic in the parking lot.

“The mayor was treated the same as everyone else in this instance,” Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WECT on Friday. “He did not receive any preferential treatment.”

According to N.C. court calendar, Medlin is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

