Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Market Street will see closures overnight between Gordon Road and Boats Unlimited
Market Street will see closures overnight between Gordon Road and Boats Unlimited
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2.

Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.

The traffic lights will flash, and law enforcement will direct traffic during the closures. As for the detour, drivers can take Military Cutoff Road to Covil Farm Road, Red Cedar Road and Middle Sound Loop Road back to Market Street.

Major upgrades planned for some of Wilmington’s busiest intersections

