Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner

A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh...
A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said.(Raleigh Police Department)
By Joedy McCreary, Angela Taylor, Kayla Morton and Mariah Ellis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue.

Officers identified the victim, Maya Angelou Sherrod, 25, who they said is also pregnant.

Garner police said they located the suspect who was driving a white Dodge Charger near the 1200 block of Vandora Avenue.

Officers identified the suspect as convicted felon Tyler Kirby, 26. CBS 17 also learned that Kirby has a long criminal history and is currently facing multiple charges.

Kirby has since been charged with:

  • assault with a deadly weapon;
  • shooting into an occupied vehicle;
  • possession of a firearm by felon and;
  • felony speed to elude.

Officers said Kirby tried to run away, but after a brief chase, police arrested him.

Tyshaun Debnam, Sherrod’s boyfriend who was also in the car, said he felt devastated by the situation. He said, “My girl was shot and it ain’t right. It just isn’t right.”

When asked what lead up to the incident, Debnam said he and two others, including Sherrod, were just driving in the car. He said it happened quickly.

Debnam said he can only hope his girlfriend recovers and is okay.

Furthermore, a food truck vendor said she witnessed the event and was shocked at the violence.

“Violence shouldn’t be the answer between whatever was going on between them, (whether) he knew the person or not,” Juliet Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she heard a gunshot and watched the suspect driver speed away through their parking lot.

“Everything just happened so fast…it shouldn’t have been the answer to what happened.”

Police said the intersection south of New Bern Avenue was closed while authorities investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Candice Amber Diaz died on August 25, one day after she was declared missing by the Brunswick...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

A picture of Sgt. Nicole Gee rests upon a pair of combat boots at a memorial outside of Camp...
Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul one year ago
Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to...
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus
The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired call...
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues