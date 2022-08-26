Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue.

Officers identified the victim, Maya Angelou Sherrod, 25, who they said is also pregnant.

Garner police said they located the suspect who was driving a white Dodge Charger near the 1200 block of Vandora Avenue.

Officers identified the suspect as convicted felon Tyler Kirby, 26. CBS 17 also learned that Kirby has a long criminal history and is currently facing multiple charges.

Kirby has since been charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon;

shooting into an occupied vehicle;

possession of a firearm by felon and;

felony speed to elude.

Officers said Kirby tried to run away, but after a brief chase, police arrested him.

Tyshaun Debnam, Sherrod’s boyfriend who was also in the car, said he felt devastated by the situation. He said, “My girl was shot and it ain’t right. It just isn’t right.”

When asked what lead up to the incident, Debnam said he and two others, including Sherrod, were just driving in the car. He said it happened quickly.

Debnam said he can only hope his girlfriend recovers and is okay.

Furthermore, a food truck vendor said she witnessed the event and was shocked at the violence.

“Violence shouldn’t be the answer between whatever was going on between them, (whether) he knew the person or not,” Juliet Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she heard a gunshot and watched the suspect driver speed away through their parking lot.

“Everything just happened so fast…it shouldn’t have been the answer to what happened.”

Police said the intersection south of New Bern Avenue was closed while authorities investigate the incident.

