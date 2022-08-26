Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet.

Princess is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations and is potty trained.

Per Monty’s Home, she is also receiving behavioral training. Princess is currently heartworm positive but is being treated.

Those wishing to meet Princess can do so Aug. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Monty’s Home at 401 HWY 117 S. Burgaw. She will be there along with her fellow “Royal Canines.” If adopted, a kennel will be provided as well.

For more information, please visit the Monty’s Home website or call (732) 693-8462.

